Itawamba Community College broke ground today on a 6,000-square-foot softball and tennis complex at the Fulton Campus.
In addition to the softball stadium, the complex will include locker rooms for both men’s and women’s tennis and softball; laundry facilities and a small training area, all on the first floor; three separated rooms for scoring, announcer and media and two large open decks at the top of the stadium on the second floor. It will have approximately 90 chair back and 200 bench seats.
“It’s not just going to be ANY softball and tennis complex,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “It is going to be the BEST anywhere. This is a significant event, not only for Indian athletics, but also for our entire college. As we celebrate the college’s 75th anniversary year, what a way to have a birthday party! I can’t wait to gather here again as we cut the ribbon on this magnificent facility.”
ICC Athletic Director and Dean of Students Dr. Chad Case agreed. “This facility will give our student-athletes a first-class venue to showcase their talents. Their pride will undoubtedly translate to success. This facility will enable our coaches to recruit some of the best players because it will serve as a visual reminder that ICC cares enough about our student-athletes to provide top-notch accommodations. At ICC, we take pride in all of our student-athletes. Our investment in our facilities is an investment in their future, one that will reap significant dividends for many years to come.”
Student-athletes Stroud Mills (tennis) of Pontotoc and Sarah Kate Thompson (softball) of Potts Camp represented their teammates in making remarks during the ceremony.
“This new complex will go a long way in helping future players have the best opportunities to live up to the ICC slogan of The Best Start Here…and I’m proud to be a building block in the foundation of all the great things to come,” Mills said.
In expressing appreciation to ICC’s leadership for their vision, Thompson agreed. “There has been a lot of blood, sweat and tears from so many players who have come before us to help make ICC softball what it is today. This new facility will honor those sacrifices while helping to build toward newfound success in the future.”
The architect is Cooke Douglass Farr Lemons, PA, and the contractor, Roberts Builders.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.