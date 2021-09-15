Itawamba Community College will join educational institutions throughout the United States in celebration of National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, Sept. 19-25.
“The goal of National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week is to work side-by-side in every state, territory and district to heighten public awareness, strengthen alliances, leverage resources and increase the number of people who understand the vital role adult education and family literacy play in our nation’s well-being,” said Linzy Patterson, director of adult education at ICC.
According to ProLiteracy, more than 43 million adults in the United States cannot read, write or do basic math above a third grade level.
Patterson said that U.S. adult literacy statistics show that bringing all adults to the equivalent of a sixth-grade reading level would generate an additional $2.2 trillion in annual income for the country. Also, he noted that it is estimated between $100-$238 billion in healthcare costs a year are linked to low adult literacy skills. Regarding family literacy, “A mother’s reading skill is the greatest determinant of her children’s future academic success, outweighing other factors such as neighborhood and family income.”
As part of the week’s celebration, the Adult Education Department will host a tailgate at ICC’s Homecoming game, Sept. 23, at the Fulton Campus. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. The department also plans to have in-person events, such as an open house at the Belden Center, when COVID restrictions are lifted.
Itawamba Community College offers adult education and English As a Second Language classes in Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc counties.
GED and HiSET testing is also provided on a weekly basis, and all program-enrolled students take the GED or HiSET free of charge.