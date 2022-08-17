Itawamba Community College’s 2022 fall convocation Wednesday included not only state-of-the-college and motivational information but a special visit by members of IJC’s first graduating class.
Dr. Roy and Doris Finney Ryan of Tupelo accepted “keys” to ICC and reminisced about their two years at IJC, where they met. Their visit was the beginning of a year-long commemoration in observance of ICC’s Diamond Anniversary, which will be officially celebrated next September 1.
Faculty, staff and administrators packed the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium in the college’s first in-person convocation since the onset of the pandemic. They heard not only the Ryans’ story but also how Juanita Floyd, “a scared little girl,” overcame significant obstacles in her life to eventually become CREATE Foundation’s Vice President of Finance and Administration.
In her “You Be The Difference” presentation, Floyd shared how at the age of 14 in the summer of 1969, she survived 10-15 minutes underwater at a Tupelo apartment complex swimming pool, numerous car accidents and other misfortunes. “I should not be standing here today,” Floyd said, “but the Lord had other plans. I am so thankful to have been given a chance to fulfill my purpose in life. You make the difference!” Floyd attributed all of her success, from being the only black child in a white classroom, to achieving college degrees, to a career she never thought possible to the encouragement and love from her mother, Bernice Gambrell, who with only an eighth-grade education worked hard so that her children would have opportunities to succeed and make a difference.
“Aspire to be the difference,” Floyd challenged members of the ICC family. “It’s in your hands to make a difference. My mother’s story is a prime example of building relationships and making a difference. If I had given up, I would not have succeeded…As working men and women, you can effectively make a difference in someone’s life…You can be a change agent. My mother chose to see a different world filled with hope. She was a difference maker. You are difference makers. You be the difference.”
ICC President Dr. Jay Allen challenged faculty and staff members to take his 10 percent challenge during 2022-23. “As Rick Warren, author, pastor and motivational speaker said, ‘It’s not about me, it’s about making the world a better place.’ YOU are the difference and one of the many reasons ICC is the premier community college that it is. You belong here.”
“I am often told what a great job the College is doing, and I quickly respond with, ‘We have great people that are doing great things! It is our goal to be a little better than we were yesterday,’” Allen said. He challenged faculty and staff to join him in taking the 10 percent upward challenge, “in other words being 10 percent better than we are today. This can be done by each person, office, department, division and the College as a whole, and in doing so, we all make a difference.”
