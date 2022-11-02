Itawamba Community College’s fall enrollment has increased even during turbulent economic times, according to figures released by the Mississippi Community College Board.
With full-time enrollment beginning at more than 4,700 and an increase in credit hours, the increase equates to 1.3 percent.
The increase is determined by comparing enrollments for the 2021 and 2022 fall semesters. In August, ICC opened Magnolia Hall, a state-of-the-art residence for honors students and student leaders at the Fulton Campus, which accommodates 246 additional students, and an increased emphasis has been placed on student activities, said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen.
“This is very exciting news, since the increases are in headcount, full-time equivalencies and credit hours and places us on an upward trend to pre-pandemic enrollment,” Allen said. “The increase in the number of students that ICC is serving is significant because we have additional opportunities to provide a solid educational foundation and the best start for those in our five-county district and beyond.”
“Statistics show that the more students are engaged on campus, the more successful they will be in the classroom,” according to ICC Vice President of Student Services Dr. Brad Boggs. “Having an attractive, comprehensive student activities program plays a major role in attracting students to attend ICC and subsequently an opportunity to retain students once they enroll.” Boggs credited ICC Coordinator of Student Activities Taylor Tutor with building a student activities program for all three locations – Fulton, Tupelo and Belden – by listening to ICC’s students and staff and providing programs/events that are of interest to all.
In comparison to all other higher education options in the state, both public and private, ICC has the second lowest cost of tuition and cost of tuition and fees combined. While the updated enrollment figures include online, academic and career education classes, it does not include workforce totals, which are not measured on semester basis, Allen said.
“Because of the dedication of ICC’s faculty and staff, our Board of Trustees and external funding support, we continue to provide an affordable and quality option, which has been documented by WalletHub in its consistent ranking of ICC as among the leaders in the state and the naming of ICC as a top 25 semifinalist for the prestigious Aspen Prize,” Allen said. “In addition, the work of our recruiters, enrollment services division and community relations team has contributed to this increase in enrollment.”
Allen also noted that data from the Institutions of Higher Learning shows that ICC produces graduates that when they attend any of the state’s eight universities, they generate the second highest number of bachelor’s degrees by transfer students. They also graduate with a higher GPA than the student who started at the university.
“We are always excited to hear that more students have chosen to become a member of the ICC family,” said Michael Holloway, director of recruitment and orientation. “I truly believe that ICC provides the best instruction in academic transfer, career education and health sciences programs. We pride ourselves on having something for everyone. The many resources available to students at the Fulton, Tupelo and Belden locations enhance the overall student experience and help ICC students achieve success. From the first time a student arrives to an ICC location or start one of our fully-online programs to the day they complete their degree or certification, ICC provides wraparound services throughout the entire process.”
