Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University have signed a memorandum of understanding to successfully transfer honors credits.
The agreement, which was signed by ICC President Dr. Jay Allen and MSU Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. David Shaw late yesterday afternoon, will enable seamless transfer of the credits from ICC to the Shackouls Honors College at MSU.
Students from ICC seeking admission to the Shackouls Honors College at Mississippi State must follow the standard admissions procedures for transfer students, according to the agreement, and honors credits transferred from ICC will count at MSU.
There are two pathways for an ICC student to graduate in good standing from the Shackouls Honors College, including The Cursus Pathway (two specified honors courses, at least one three credit 3000-level Honors Interdisciplinary course with a grade of ‘C’ or higher and a for-credit Study Abroad, additional foreign language course or a faculty-led research project and successfully writing and defending an Honors thesis (0-6 credits). The second is the Honors Pathway in which a student must take at least one three-credit Honors course per academic year, including an Honors Interdisciplinary course with a grade of ‘C’ or higher.
“This agreement will allow our exceptional students – the BEST of the BEST – to transfer their honors credits to Mississippi State University, an unparalleled opportunity to enhance their college experience and in further recognition of their significant accomplishments and achievements,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen.
Among the ICC students who will benefit most are those in the Honors College, which provides an innovative learning environment for gifted students by incorporating a rigorous curriculum, expanding knowledge through research, strengthening leadership abilities and fostering a sense of service to communities.
“The ICC Honors College is excited about the MOU partnership with Mississippi State University,” said Director Robin Lowe. “This initiative gives honors students a plethora of opportunities for study-abroad programs, pathways for academic research, additional scholarships and career opportunities. More importantly, our honors students will have a seamless transition to MSU and Shackouls Honors College to further their professional and personal endeavors.”
