Today Itawamba Community College was selected among the 25 semifinalists for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, a milestone in the award selection process.
ICC and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College were the only public two-year institutions in the state to be selected for this prestigious honor.
The $1 million Aspen Prize is the nation’s signature recognition of community colleges that are achieving high, improving and equitable outcomes for students.
In years past, only 10 finalists have been named, and this change is designed to highlight the increased number of colleges across the country doing excellent work, according to the announcement from the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program.
“Being selected as a semifinalist from among eligible community colleges across the nation is not only an honor, but it is monumental for ICC to be chosen among the top two-year institutions across America to continue to compete for the significant Aspen Prize,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “It is another indication of the success of the College, its continuing status as a premier community college and a testament to our exceptional faculty, staff and students, without whom it would not be possible.”
Awarded every two years, the Aspen Prize honors colleges with outstanding performance in five critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success and equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds. The winner will be announced in the spring of 2023. ICC was also selected as a top community college in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2012 and 2021, but this is the first time it has achieved semifinalist status.
The prize selection process began in October 2021, when the Aspen Institute invited 150 community colleges to apply based on data showing strong and improving student outcomes in key areas such as retention, completion, transfer and equity. Applications went to a diverse selection committee of 16 higher education experts who reviewed extensive data and application narratives. Next, the committee will review interviews with leadership teams and narrow this selection of 25 semifinalists to 10 finalists to be announced in early June.
In the fall, multi-day site visits will be made to each of the 10 finalists, when teams of experts collect more student outcomes data and gather insights about effective practices. In the winter of 2023, a distinguished jury will decide who wins the Aspen Prize based on quantitative data and qualitative information from each of the 10 finalists. The winner will be announced in late spring 2023.
“We are thrilled to see America’s community colleges making meaningful and measurable progress, educating people from all backgrounds and preparing them for good jobs,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. He cited graduation rates that have risen more than six percent from all students since 2015, and five percent for students of color. “These 25 colleges represent our dreams for a better country and reinvigorated democracy.”
The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program aims to advance higher education practices, policies and leadership that significantly improve student outcomes, especially for the growing population of low-income students and students of color on American campuses. For more information, visit www.highered.aspeninstitute.org.
The Aspen Institute is a community-serving organization with global reach whose vision is a free, just and equitable society. For 70 years, the Institute has driven change through dialogue, leadership and action to help solve the world’s greatest challenges. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Institute has offices in Aspen, Colorado and New York City, and an international network of partners. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org.