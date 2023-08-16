Itawamba Community College has been selected among the winners of the Mississippi Business Journal’s 2023 Best Places to Work in Mississippi.
ICC was a finalist in the large category, which includes businesses with 150 or more employees.
“On behalf of our Itawamba Community College family, we appreciate this significant honor from the Mississippi Business Journal, which is a testament to how our employees see us,” said President Dr. Jay Allen. “At ICC, we are more than administrators, faculty and staff members. We are friends, and most importantly, we are family.”
According to Mississippi Business Journal Publisher Tami Jones, “We are so pleased to have such great companies that set the example of a great place to work. It is even more exciting that this award comes from how the employees view their employers. What better way to gauge and interact with your employees and the success of your company?”
ICC opened its doors, Sept. 1, 1948, and is celebrating its diamond anniversary. It is situated on what was once a cotton and corn field on a 100-acre parcel of land purchased for $4,000. “The founders established Itawamba Junior College to give hope for a better future to those who had little at that time,” Allen said, “and our mission continues to provide opportunities for those in our region to have their best start. ICC, as we became known in 1987, has transitioned from meager beginnings to three locations in Fulton, Tupelo and Belden, 200-plus acres and 1,414,873 square feet, and most importantly, a significant imprint on thousands of lives and thousands of futures for those of all ages. Thank you, Mississippi Business Journal, for this exceptional recognition.”
The program is produced each year in concert with Researcher Vicki Autwater, which surveys employees of all nominated and participating companies.
