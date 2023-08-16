Itawamba Community College’s 2023 May Associate Degree Nursing graduates have achieved a 96 percent pass rate on their National Council Licensure Examination, according to Dr. Dana Walker, program director.
Walker said that the Nex Gen NCLEX went into effect in April, making ICC’s graduates some of the first to see the exam. All but two graduates passed the newly formatted exam on the first attempt. “That is commendable as many times the pass rate drops on a new exam format.”
“I am beyond proud of the hard work the (ICC) nursing faculty did to accomplish this,” Walker said. “I know that the transition to the new exam concepts and format was not easy during a pandemic and post pandemic, but the faculty stuck to the strategies planned and made the students successful.”
Walker noted that the May 2023 graduates started their nursing school journey in the fall of 2021, and some had never taken a face-to-face college course.
“I am immensely excited and proud of this accomplishment by our nursing students, faculty and staff,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “I know it took a team effort to accomplish such a pass rate on a new exam. I appreciate the hard work and dedication to our students in leading them to such a level of success.”
Associate Degree Nursing at ICC is a two-year (five-semester program). Graduates receive an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree.
