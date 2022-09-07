Itawamba Community College ‘s Associate Degree Nursing students who qualify will now have an opportunity to participate in an honor society associated with the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing, according to Dr. Dana Walker, program director.
“The addition of an Alpha Delta Nu chapter offers a unique opportunity to acknowledge the academic distinction of our nursing students,” Walker said. “Its mission is to recognize academic excellence and encourage the pursuit of advanced degrees as well as foster lifelong learning.”
Currently ICC nursing students can join the Mississippi Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Students, which is the student organization affiliated with Mississippi’s chapter of OADN. This is the first time that ICC has offered an honors organization for nursing.
“We realized during the pandemic just how vital healthcare professions and professionals are,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen, “and this is an exceptional opportunity for us to recognize students who are excelling in an ICC healthcare program.”
Walker said that nursing students would be invited to provisional membership after successful completion of at least one semester of a nursing course with a ‘B’ or better and no previous failure of any nursing course. Full membership would be granted in the final semester of the program if the student completes the required service project and continues to maintain a ‘B’ or better in all courses. According to the criteria set by Alpha Delta Nu, the honor society requires an annual service project aimed to benefit the community as well as an induction ceremony.
Among the other advantages of membership are encouraging the pursuit of advanced degrees in the profession of nursing as well as continuing education as a lifelong professional responsibility.
Walker said that the induction ceremony will be during the final semester of the core curriculum.
In addition, student members who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and service are eligible for Alpha Delta Nu scholarships, which provide an opportunity for members to include this recognition as they advance in their professional journey.
