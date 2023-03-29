Itawamba Community College has launched a partnership with TimelyMD to connect full-time faculty and currently-enrolled students to the support and resources in both mental and physical health they need to succeed.
TimelyCare provides on-demand 24/7 service that offers virtual health and well-being to currently-enrolled students and full-time faculty and staff for free, according to Dr. Brad Boggs, vice president of Student Services, including mental and emotional support, health literacy guidance and crisis management by masters-level behavioral health professionals. “It also provides a dedicated phone line for full-time faculty and staff to reach the TimelyCare team for guidance and support in cases of student distress.”
Those covered may choose the visit modality that works best for them - video, phone or video chat. The simple, flexible scheduling enables students to choose their provider, day and time as well as cancel a visit and select the next available time that works best for them. Also, students can choose to add a parent, translator or even an adviser to the conversation.
According to TimelyMD, “A modern virtual care platform starts with the technology that individuals want to use, especially students. The TimelyCare platform is built for digital natives, with appointment-based and self-care resources for mental and emotional health, all available through phone, video or video chat.
TimelyCare was created exclusively for colleges and universities. “We partner to build a virtual healthcare solution that reflects the school’s values and student population,” according to information provided by TimelyMD. “When they observe students in crisis, faculty, staff and other campus personnel can access guidance. We complement and support on-campus resources. We formed TimelyMD knowing that there is a need for a student virtual health and well-being platform that goes well beyond physical care. To us, that means easy access to the best medical and mental healthcare, right when students need it. When students have the right support, their potential to thrive - physically, emotionally and academically - grows exponentially. That’s why we’ve assembled a team of people who are passionate about changing the future of healthcare. Our aim is to help students begin health and well-being conversations earlier, get treated faster and ensure student healthcare is positively impacting student engagement and retention. Healthy students are more engaged and able to meet their academic goals.”
