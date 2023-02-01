The Continuing Education Department of Itawamba Community College has scheduled several sessions for Preparing for the ACT. All meet on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Math and science sessions include Feb. 4, Apr. 1 and May 20. English and reading are offered Apr. 8 and June 3.
ICC’s ACT prep instructors use three intensive classroom review methods in English, reading, science reasoning and math that focus on strategies for improving test-day performance and scores. Those methods include a review of all concepts tested, tips for overcoming test anxiety and guides for “studying smart.” Those who are enrolled have an opportunity to pre-test early and post-test later in the class using full-length ACT practice tests to measure performance and practice for the testing dates. Students must bring their books to all sessions.
The cost is $50 per session.
Preregistration is required. For more information and to register, email srkitchens@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1537.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&