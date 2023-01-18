Registration is underway for several pathways classes that will begin soon at Itawamba Community College.
They include Residential Wiring, Small Engine Repair Technician and Introduction to Welding and Cutting.
Residential Wiring meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., Feb. 7-Mar. 9. In the hands-on class, participants will learn how to use a meter properly; change and update receptacles; distinguish between different types of switches; switch replacement; locate loose or bad connections; and troubleshooting techniques. It is designed for those who are interested in becoming an electrician’s assistant or want to learn to do very basic electrical wiring for their own use.
Small Engine Repair Technician meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., Feb. 7-Apr. 6. Upon successful completion of the 16-session program, students will be prepared for an entry-level technician position at an existing small engine repair shop or to open their own related business. Successful students will receive information about how to test for the nationally-recognized technician certification examination. Included are how to perform basic maintenance on small engines; the recoil system’s function, maintenance and repair and how to disassemble and rebuild small engines.
Introduction to Welding and Cutting will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., Jan. 31-Mar. 2. This class is designed to give the student entry-level skills in welding and cutting to prepare them for very basic GMAW and SMAW welding operations as well as oxyfuel cutting operations.
The classes meet at the ICC Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Rd.).
Scholarships may be available for those who qualify.
For more information about any of the classes on the schedule, email pathways@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1537.
