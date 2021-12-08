Itawamba Community College has released its schedule of pathways classes for the 2022 spring semester.

            Scheduled classes include Business Office Specialist, Jan. 11-May 5, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Certified Nursing Assistant, Jan. 10-Mar. 16, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.; Distribution Associate, Feb.21-Mar. 21, Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon; Electrician Assistant, Feb. 21-Mar. 28, Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; EMT Basic, Jan. 11-May 5, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-10 p.m.; Food Service, Jan.10-Feb. 4, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Enhanced Forklift Operator, Jan. 6, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Medical Administrative Assistant, Jan.10-Apr. 6, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.; Pharmacy Technician, Jan. 11-May 3, Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m.; Phlebotomy Technician, Jan. 11-Mar. 8, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Small Engine Repair, Feb. 8-Apr. 7, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; Introduction to Welding and Cutting, Feb.8-Mar. 17, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; and Residential Wiring, Feb. 8-Mar. 17, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.

            Additional classes are Basic Construction, Commercial Truck Driving, Human Resource Assistant, Introduction to Industrial Maintenance, Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification and Quality Improvement Associate. 

            Most of the classes meet at the ICC Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Road).

            Scholarships may be available for those who qualify.

            For more information about any of the classes on the schedule, emailjegammill@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1569.

