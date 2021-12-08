ICC provides Pathway class schedule Dec 8, 2021 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Itawamba Community College has released its schedule of pathways classes for the 2022 spring semester. Scheduled classes include Business Office Specialist, Jan. 11-May 5, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Certified Nursing Assistant, Jan. 10-Mar. 16, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.; Distribution Associate, Feb.21-Mar. 21, Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon; Electrician Assistant, Feb. 21-Mar. 28, Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; EMT Basic, Jan. 11-May 5, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-10 p.m.; Food Service, Jan.10-Feb. 4, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Enhanced Forklift Operator, Jan. 6, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Medical Administrative Assistant, Jan.10-Apr. 6, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.; Pharmacy Technician, Jan. 11-May 3, Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m.; Phlebotomy Technician, Jan. 11-Mar. 8, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Small Engine Repair, Feb. 8-Apr. 7, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; Introduction to Welding and Cutting, Feb.8-Mar. 17, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; and Residential Wiring, Feb. 8-Mar. 17, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. Additional classes are Basic Construction, Commercial Truck Driving, Human Resource Assistant, Introduction to Industrial Maintenance, Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification and Quality Improvement Associate. Most of the classes meet at the ICC Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Road). Scholarships may be available for those who qualify. For more information about any of the classes on the schedule, emailjegammill@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1569. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Class Schedule Work Technician Assistant Administrative Assistant Semester Pathway Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 47° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sunny. High around 55F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 8, 2021 @ 10:13 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany County schools spelling bee winners announced 34 min ago New Albany Dean Provence Endowment grant winners announced 34 min ago New Albany Eligibility expanded for COVID-19 booster shots, now available at county health departments 34 min ago New Albany Child development students undertake parenting project 34 min ago New Albany Register now for 2021 spring semester at NEMCC 34 min ago New Albany Hemby attends VetAspire pre-veterinary program at MSU 34 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists