Itawamba Community College has revamped its Precision Machining Technology program, transitioning it from two years to a streamlined one-year Associate of Applied Science degree opportunity, beginning this fall.
The newly revised program will equip students with essential skills and knowledge through a carefully designed curriculum, ensuring that they are well-prepared for rewarding careers in the field of precision machining, according to Dylan Baldwin, director of Career Education.
The three-semester program will enable students to graduate in July 2024. Upon completion of the program, they will receive a 45-hour certificate, demonstrating their mastery of precision machining techniques.
The revised program incorporates several new classes to enhance students’ understanding and proficiency in precision machining. Courses such as Metallurgy, Die Repair and Jigs, Fixtures and Tools along with another Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Operations course have been added to the curriculum, ensuring that students receive comprehensive training in cutting-edge machining technologies and industry best practices. These courses will provide students with a well-rounded education and equip them with the skills demanded by the rapidly evolving manufacturing industry, Baldwin said.
In addition to the 45-hour certificate, students will have the opportunity to pursue an Associate of Applied Science degree by completing five additional academic courses. They can be taken before, during or after the program, allowing students the flexibility to tailor their educational journey to their individual needs and preferences. The AAS degree will further enhance graduates’ career prospects and enable them to pursue advanced opportunities in the field.
Recognizing the financial challenges many students face, ICC’s Precision Manufacturing Technology program has secured a generous grant from the Gene Haas Foundation. It provides financial assistance to qualified students, offering them the opportunity to receive up to the full cost of tuition. The availability of this support will help students pursue their passion for precision machining without the burden of excessive financial constraints.
“We are excited about the revamped Precision Machining Technology program,” Baldwin said. “By condensing the program into a one-year format and incorporating new classes, we are providing our students with an efficient and comprehensive education that aligns with industry needs. We are grateful to the Gene Haas Foundation for their generous support, which will open doors for deserving students and empower them to pursue successful careers in this dynamic field.”
Prospective students interested in the PMT program, which is located at the ICC Belden Center, can apply now for the 2023 fall semester. For more information about the program, admission requirements and financial aid opportunities, visit the ICC website, www.iccms.edu, or contact Jerry Pettigrew at (662) 407-1413 or jmpettigrew@iccms.edu.
