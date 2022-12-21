Itawamba Community College has scheduled open registration for the 2023 spring semester.
Options include Jan. 5 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on the Fulton Campus and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on the Tupelo Campus; and Jan. 6 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses. Locations are the Academic and Student Center on the Tupelo Campus and the David C. Cole Student Services Building on the Fulton Campus.
Traditional full-term day and night and first eight-week classes begin Jan. 9; and eLearning full-term and first eight-week classes, Jan. 17.
Recent high school graduates are invited to participate in the Jan. 5 orientation session by registering at iccms.edu/orientation.
Financial aid is available, as well as adult learner scholarships.
Academic, career education, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule, which includes both day and evening classes at Fulton, Tupelo and Belden. Instructional options include both face-to-face and online. Students may attend classes on a four-day instructional schedule to provide an opportunity for a three-day weekend.
For more information, call (662) 862-8000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu. ICC’s offices will close for the Christmas break, Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m., and reopen Jan. 3, 2023 at 8 a.m.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
around 10 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&