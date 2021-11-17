Itawamba Community College has scheduled orientation sessions for students who plan to enroll for the 2022 spring semester.
High school students who graduate in December are highly encouraged to participate in one of the sessions, which are scheduled for Nov. 18 and Jan. 5, at 1 p.m. each day at the Tupelo Campus at iccms.edu/orientation. Students can attend a session regardless of the location they plan to attend in the spring. However, all students, including adult learners, are invited.
“Among the advantages of attending an orientation session are scheduling classes early and choosing from a wide variety of options, including days, times and instructors and possibly completing the process before graduation from high school,” said Jake Hartfield, director of recruitment and orientation. “The sessions will also provide an opportunity for adult learners to connect with an adviser and to make the transition to college less intimidating.”
During the spring semester, students may choose from several instructional delivery methods, including online, face-to-face and hybrid.
Students must have submitted an application for admission as well as a copy of the ACT score before registering for orientation, and they should sign up as soon as possible since only a limited number can attend each session.