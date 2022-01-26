Itawamba Community College has scheduled orientation sessions for students who plan to enroll for the 2022 summer and fall semesters.
Recent high school graduates are required to participate in one of the sessions, which are scheduled for Apr. 11 (Honors), June 7, June 8, June 9, July 19 at 1 p.m.; Apr. 22 and 29, May 6 and July 21, all at 8:30 a.m., at the Fulton Campus; and Apr. 13, June 21 at 1 p.m. and June 23 and July 21 at 5 p.m. at the Tupelo Campus. Students can attend a session regardless of the location they plan to attend. However, all students, including adult learners, are invited.
“Among the advantages of attending an orientation session are scheduling classes early and choosing from a wide variety of options, including days, times and instructors and possibly completing the process before graduation from high school,” said Jake Hartfield, director of recruitment and orientation. “Participants will have an opportunity to connect with other new students as well as to learn more about student life at ICC. The sessions will also enable adult learners to meet with an adviser and to make the transition to college less intimidating.”
Prior to registration, students must have submitted an application for admission, and for the honors session, participants must provide a copy of the ACT score. Hartfield said that since registration is limited, participants should sign up as soon as possible. Registration goes live on Feb. 1.