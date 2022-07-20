Itawamba Community College has scheduled several pathways classes to begin in August at the Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Rd.).

            They include Business Office Specialist, August 8-December 8, 5-9 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays; Certified Nursing Assistant, August 8-October 19, 5-9 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays; EMT Basic, August 9-December 8, 5-10 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays; Google IT Support Certificate, August 8-December 8, online (self-paced) and Pharmacy Technician, August 9-December 6, Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m.

            Additional opportunities are available including Human Resource Assistant, Introduction to Industrial Maintenance, Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification and Quality Improvement Associate. 

            For more information about all classes or to register, call (662) 407-1569 or email pathways@iccms.edu.

Newsletters

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus