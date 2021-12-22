Itawamba Community College has scheduled open registration for the 2022 spring semester.
Options include Jan. 5 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on the Fulton Campus and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on the Tupelo Campus; Jan. 6 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on the Fulton Campus and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on the Tupelo Campus; and Jan. 7 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses. Locations are the Academic and Student Center on the Tupelo Campus and the David C. Cole Student Services Building on the Fulton Campus.
Traditional full-term day and first eight-week classes begin Jan. 10; and eLearning full-term and first eight-week classes, Jan. 18.
Recent high school graduates are encouraged to participate in the Jan. 5 orientation session by registering at iccms.edu/orientation.
Financial aid is available, as well as adult learner scholarships.
Academic, career education, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule, which includes both day and evening classes at Fulton, Tupelo and Belden. Instructional options include both face-to-face and online. Students may attend classes on a four-day instructional schedule to provide an opportunity for a three-day weekend.
For more information, call (662) 862-8000 or emaileadviser@iccms.edu. ICC’s offices will close for the Christmas break, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m., and reopen Jan. 3, 2022 at 8 a.m.