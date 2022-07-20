Itawamba Community College has scheduled open registration for the 2022 fall semester.

            Options include Aug. 10 from 1-5 p.m. on both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses; Aug. 11 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on the Fulton Campus and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on the Tupelo Campus; and Aug. 12 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses. Locations are the Academic and Student Center on the Tupelo Campus and the David C. Cole Student Services Building on the Fulton Campus.

            Traditional full-term day and first eight-week classes begin Aug. 15; and eLearning full-term and first eight-week classes, Aug. 22.

            Financial aid is available as well as adult learner scholarships.

            Academic, career education, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule, which includes both day and evening classes at Fulton, Tupelo and Belden. Instructional options include both face-to-face and online. Students may attend classes on a four-day instructional schedule to provide an opportunity for a three-day weekend.

            For more information, call (662) 862-8000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu.

