Itawamba Community College has scheduled open registration for the 2022 fall semester.
Options include Aug. 10 from 1-5 p.m. on both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses; Aug. 11 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on the Fulton Campus and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on the Tupelo Campus; and Aug. 12 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses. Locations are the Academic and Student Center on the Tupelo Campus and the David C. Cole Student Services Building on the Fulton Campus.
Traditional full-term day and first eight-week classes begin Aug. 15; and eLearning full-term and first eight-week classes, Aug. 22.
Financial aid is available as well as adult learner scholarships.
Academic, career education, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule, which includes both day and evening classes at Fulton, Tupelo and Belden. Instructional options include both face-to-face and online. Students may attend classes on a four-day instructional schedule to provide an opportunity for a three-day weekend.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
