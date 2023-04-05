A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Registration is underway at Itawamba Community College for a Legal Studies Day scheduled for Apr. 14 at the David C. Cole Student Services Building on the Fulton Campus.
High school seniors are invited to explore the opportunities available through ICC’s School of Legal Studies, according to Dr. Michelle Sumerel, vice president of instructional services.
Interactive demonstrations will highlight opportunities in criminal justice, pre-law, paralegal and political science.
Check-in is scheduled for 9-9:30 a.m.
For more information or to register, email jmsumerel@iccms.edu or call (662) 862-8050.
A receipt was sent to your email.