Itawamba Community College’s Small Ensembles will perform in concert at 7 p.m., Nov. 3, in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.
The groups include Rush Hour Saxophone Quartet, Brass Ensemble and Steel Drum Band.
Members of the Rush Hour Saxophone Quartet include Jared Brownlee of Mooreville; Jesse Pettigrew of Philadelphia; Max Wright of Randolph and Shelby Erwin of Saltillo.
The Brass Ensemble members are Makenna Cooper of Blue Springs; Diego Mata of Bruce; Grant Stoddard of Calhoun City; Destiny Holmes, Jordan Laney, both of Fulton; Justin Flatt of Houston; Ethan Kelly of Kosciusko; Alex Hidalgo, Joseph Cassler, both of Marietta; Noah Wade of Philadelphia; Juan Ramirez, Mikey Franklin, Bryan Valentin-Colon, Michael Franklin, all of Pontotoc; Mason Bates of Red Bay, Ala.; Alayna Hyland of Toccopola; Gavin Gann of Tupelo; Luke Taylor and Emily Welch, both of Vernon, Ala.
The Steel Drum Band includes Eliseo Fernandez of Houlka; Hope Land of Oxford; Connor Bland, Caroline Holloway, Jacobe Johnson, Barrett Holton, all of Pontotoc; Zach Summers of Saltillo; and Abby Mason of Vernon, Ala.
Admission is free.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.