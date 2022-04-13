Several Itawamba Community College students will be inducted into Sigma Kappa Delta during a ceremony, Apr. 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the banquet rooms of the David C. Cole Student Services Building on the Fulton Campus.
They include Jonathan Schrock, Connor Monaghan, both of Aberdeen; Zachary Wilbanks, Kylie Byars, Ariana Jones, Sarah Webb, Leah Hood, Chance Herring, Anthony Cantrell, all of Amory; Olivia Letson, Harleigh Roberts, both of Baldwyn; Jarrius Casey ofBatesville; Josiah Sowell of Belden; Christina Hernandez of Blue Mountain; McKenzie Patterson, Kadina Pollard, both of Corinth; Skylar Stokes of Ecru; Bri’Ana Davidson of Eupora; Macy Walton, Genise Dabbs, Ashlyn Holcomb, Andrea Montgomery, Ava Armstrong, Reagan O’Neal, Olivia Tutor, Ashton Bryan, Megan Leech, Emma Logan, Quinn Bennett, all of Fulton; James Clark, Stephanie Crandell, Kella O’Brian, all of Golden; Austin Guin of Greenwood Springs; Kennedy Cates, Laney Billingsley, both of Guntown; Kirsty MacGregor of Yorkshire, England; Jaden Cousin of Houlka; Makenzie Brooks of Houston; Ella Pitts, Olivia Johnson, Anna Boggs, Lauren Boggs, Rachel Carter, all of Mantachie; Seth Guin of Marietta; August Hankins, Teraney Lansdell, both of Mooreville; Jennifer Speck of Myrtle; Emily Weeks, Dakota Payne, Anna Smith, Niesha Hodges, Kyra King, all of Nettleton; Kimberly Graham, Kaitlin Horne, Alexis Kent, all of New Albany; Makayla Hodges of Okolona; Nadia Gillespie of Olive Branch; Maria Jones of Oxford; Reagan Scott ofPlantersville; Gaia del Sordo of Pontirolo Nuovo, Italy; Macey Thomas, Kaitlin Stegall, Andrea Hurd, Keyaddah Gibson, all ofPontotoc; Summer Haley of Randolph; Ansley Tate of Russellville, Ala.; Samantha Wells, Meghan Aubuchon, McKenzie Bailey, James Counce, Emily Page, all of Saltillo; Marietta Guthery of Smithville; Marayna James of Southaven; Ireland Tilley of Starkville; Ella Nichols of Thaxton; Ashley Brown, Macy Sumner, both of Tremont; Cherish Judon, Danelly Blanco-Hernandez, Richard Stone, Serenity Jones, Athen Walton, Shakala Kyles, Brieanna Putt, Grace Beaty, Katherine Pilgrim, Annslee Basham, Rebekah Buzzell, Taniya Patterson, all of Tupelo; Nestor Ortega of Verona; and Kiley Smith of Woodland.
Winners of ICC’s Creative Writing Competition and the Poetry Slam will be recognized during the ceremony. They include Poetry Slam – Tyler Bouldin of Tupelo, first; Connor Monaghan of Aberdeen, second; and Creative Writing Competition – Connor Monaghan ofAberdeen; Jack May of Amory; Shelby Tutor of Ecru; Brandon Harris of Fulton; Brody Johnson of Guntown; Emory Reinhard of Mantachie; Ally Melendez, Chloe Evans, Lana Dozier, all of Plantersville; Anna Gregory of Pontotoc; Nathan Matthews of Richland; Hannah McGill of Saltillo; and Aliyah Birmingham and Emily Cochran, both of Tupelo.
Sigma Kappa Delta is the English Honor Society for two-year colleges. Members have the opportunity to share their love of literature and linguistics with like-minded peers, participate in rewarding activities and be recognized for their accomplishments. They may also apply for one or more of the society’s numerous awards and scholarships. Sponsors are Dr. Ashley Lancaster, Amber King, Keith Morris and Anna Britt-Begnaud.