Itawamba Community College’s Precision Manufacturing and Machining Technology program has received a $14,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.
According to Dylan Baldwin, ICC’s director of Career Education, the funds will be used for student aid and certifications. “We appreciate very much the investment by the Haas Foundation in ICC’s Precision Manufacturing and Machining Technology program,” Baldwin said. “Not only is it an investment in the program, but it is an investment in the futures of our students.”
In 1999, Gene Haas formed the foundation which bears his name because he grew up with a strong social conscience instilled by his family. It was initially designed to fund the needs of the local community. Haas Automation is now a billion-dollar company. The focus of the foundation has shifted to the current outreach and methodology. Its purpose is to introduce students to careers in machine technology and manufacturing, to build skills in the machining industry and to help military veterans enroll in programs that train them to become skilled machinists.
ICC’s Precision Manufacturing and Machining Technology program is designed to prepare individuals for various-level positions in precision high-tech manufacturing. It includes instruction and practice in manufacturing techniques and processes, including standard conventional machining, computer-numerical-control machining and computer-aided design and manufacturing. Students develop skill sets that are valued by manufacturers nationwide and validated by national accrediting agencies such as the National Institute for Metalworking Skills and the National Association of Manufacturers.
“We would like to thank the Gene Haas Foundation for their generous contribution and support of our program,” said Jerry Pettigrew, director/instructor. “This grant will be used to help offset some of the financial burden of our students and also help cover the cost in receiving national credentials through the National Institute for Metalworking Skills.”