Itawamba Community College will host a free Red Zone Tailgate, Sept. 7, prior to the Indians’ home-opener football game with Jones College.
The schedule includes 4 p.m., Indian Spirit Walk (cheer the football team on their way to Lambert Stadium); 5 p.m., cookout sponsored by ICC’s Alumni and Foundation with Kids’ Zone activities; 6:30 p.m., pregame Freshman Run; and 7 p.m., kickoff at Eaton Field.
All events are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Nina Strother, director of Marketing and Community Engagement, 662.862.8242 or njstrother@iccms.edu.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&