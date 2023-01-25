Itawamba Community College will host the Mississippi Science Olympiad North Regional event, Feb. 10, at the Fulton Campus.
According to North Regional Director Dr. Jada Mills, who is ICC’s Natural Science Division Chair, six teams will participate in the event, which is a rigorous academic interscholastic competition that consists of a series of individual and team events, for which students prepare during the year. “The challenging and motivational events are well-balanced between the various science disciplines of biology, earth science, chemistry, physics, computers and technology,” Mills said. “There is also a balance between events requiring knowledge of science facts, concepts, processes, skills and science applications.”
Participating schools include Clarksdale Collegiate Public Charter School, Neshoba Central High School, Neshoba Central, Oxford High School, Mooreville High School and Tupelo High School.
Areas of competition are Life, Personal and Social Sciences (forestry, anatomy and physiology, disease detectives, green generation), Earth and Space Science (dynamic planets, solar system, astronomy), Physical Science and Chemistry (chemistry lab, forensics) and Technology and Engineering Design (flight, bridge).
In Mississippi, the regional tournaments allow as many teams from any individual school as the coach wishes to bring; however, at the state tournament only one team per school may advance.
The Mississippi Science Olympiad is devoted to improving the quality of science education, increasing student interest in science and providing recognition for outstanding achievement in science education by both students and teachers.
