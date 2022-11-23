Itawamba Community College will present “Christmas with Jason Crabb,” Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center at the Fulton Campus.
In his career, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has won two Grammys and 21 Dove Awards, including the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year along with Song of the Year and a host of industry and recognitions with chart-topping hits that inspire the multitudes. Among his honors, he is the youngest member to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, and his hometown of Beaver Dam, Ky. recognized him by naming a street as Jason Crabb Drive.
Since his first solo release in 2009, he has performed on many of the world’s most prestigious stages, such as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle and Billy Graham’s final crusade in New York City. He has shared the stage with artists such as Gloria Gaynor, Kari Jobe, Vince Gill, Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell, Donnie McClurkin, Wynonna, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Michael W. Smith, Jamie Grace, Sandi Patty, the Oak Ridge Boys and more as well as appeared on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” and alongside Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson. Crabb has been featured and covered by multiple media outlets, including People Magazine, Fox News, Country Living, Billboard, USA Today, Entertainment Tonight and Country Weekly and was named one of Nashville’s Most Beautiful People by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. He is also frequently seen on television, hosting on TBN, appearing on awards shows and television specials for a variety of networks.
Tickets, which are $25 general admission, are available at the Fulton and Tupelo Campus Business offices, by calling (662) 862-8002 or emailing concerts@iccms.edu.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Seats are first-come, first-served. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door the evening of the concert.
