Itawamba Community College will present its 2022 fall choral concert at 7 p.m., Nov. 10, at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.
Students who will participate include Mckenze Gates of Aberdeen; Anealia Fair, Olivia Miller, both of Ackerman; Caroline Holloway of Algoma; Dixie Owen, Lera Winders, both of Amory; Lydia McClure, Jazmine Moreno, both of Blue Mountain; Makenna Cooper of Blue Springs; Kiara Gaunt of Brandon; Kinnedy Johnson of Columbus; Caroline Speck of Ecru; Clara Green, Destiny Holmes, Laura Leigh Johnson, Lauren Johnson, Jordan Laney, Zayda Patterson, all of Fulton; Mackenzie Shotts of Hamilton, Ala.; Alli Blansett, J.D. Criddle, both of Houston; ZaMarion Jones of Louin; Bailee Caples, Lindy Monts, both of Mantachie; Joseph Cassler, Alexandra Hidalgo, both of Marietta; Luke Taylor of Millport, Ala.; Jared Brownlee, Kaley Gholston, Tucker Hicks, Emma McConnell, Emma Worsham, all of Mooreville; Rebekah Anderson, Destani Medcalf, both of Nettleton; Makayla Lipsey, Liana Logan, Kaylan Strong, all of Oxford; Jesse Pettigrew, Noah Wade, both of Philadelphia; Joshua Coker, Michael Franklin, Mickey Franklin, Barrett Holton, Austin Taylor, all of Pontotoc; Max South Wright of Randolph; Mason Bates of Red Bay, Ala.; Emma Jackson, Abigail Jones, both of Ripley; Cate Dill, Alex Mackey, both of Smithville; Maggie Smith of Tremont; Cassidy Brophy, Christopher Marion, Tonijah McCaskill and Rodney Simpson, all of Tupelo.
The Houston High School choir will also perform.
Kyle Davis of Fulton is the director, and Anna Sherrill of Tupelo, collaborative pianist.
Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.
