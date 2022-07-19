When Itawamba Community College begins its fall semester in mid-August, there will be no tuition increase.
“We realize that with the economy and price increases, such as fuel, now more than ever, the College needs to make extra sacrifices to meet the needs of the people we serve,” according to ICC President Dr. Jay Allen.
“By not increasing tuition, Itawamba Community College can continue to make education more affordable to help families during these stressful economic times,” Allen said.
Again, this summer, ICC has extended its workday hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays and closed on Fridays to conserve energy, which has been especially important during the extreme heat during June and July. The College also reviews each employee departure and evaluates if a reorganization and absorption of duties is a better fit for the College at that time or should the position be rehired. “Like our business partners and private citizens, ICC is doing more with less,” Allen said. “ICC continues to attempt to remove barriers and increase access to education while maintaining its reputation for academic excellence.”
In addition to maintaining its tuition level, several other options have been implemented to ensure students have an opportunity to continue their education through a more transparent process with the streamlining of student fees. Instead of numerous individual fees, a combined single student fee will begin this fall for part-time and full-time students. This fee includes one for student activities that will be utilized for expanded programming for student groups at all three ICC locations, Allen said. Room and board costs were adjusted for an updated residence hall tier pricing list.
Last month, Allen announced salary increases for those who were employed at ICC on or before April 30. “This increase is attributed not only to our Board of Trustees, but to the state legislature for additional funding that was provided for raises. The extra funding made it possible to give raises without increasing tuition.”
Board of Trustees Chairman Gill Simmons of Tupelo commended ICC administrators who, through strategic expenditures, have made this significant step to continue to make education affordable possible. “With today’s economy and high gas prices, it is imperative that ICC provide this much-needed assistance to students, who are our number one priority.”
Eight counties including Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc continue to participate in ICC’s guaranteed tuition program to ensure high school graduates in those localities have the opportunity to attend for a minimal cost. The program covers funding up to the cost of tuition and registration fee if no other aid is available. In addition, adult learners can take advantage of scholarships especially designated to assist with either their return to ICC or enrollment as new students.
Registration is continuing for the fall semester during normal business hours as well as special open sessions, August 10, 11 and 12.
