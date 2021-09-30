Itawamba Community College has been named one of 2021’s best schools for online programs and courses in healthcare education by EduMed.org.
ICC’s Public Health Technology program is ranked fifth in the nation.
“Itawamba Community College appreciates this ranking and recognition by EduMed.org,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “It is validation that ICC provides flexible, affordable and student-centered programs. Our students are our top priority, and their success is our success.”
Only eight percent of U.S. postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position, according to EduMed.org, which researched and analyzed more than 7,700 accredited schools using data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and from the schools themselves. The website’s data science team then applied a proprietary algorithm to rank all qualifying schools for each healthcare discipline. Primary data points include number of online programs in subject area, online program tuition and fees, access to academic counseling and career placement services, number of online students and percentage of students with institutional aid.
Wes Ricketts, founder of EduMed.org said that schools with the best combinations of online learning opportunity, affordability and student support earned top honors. Eligibility was based on active regional accreditation and at least one partially online program in the ranking subject. “We set out to find schools that are making online education a priority. Each school in our rankings has a winning combination of flexibility, affordability, academic rigor and student support. This is a tall task in a field that leans on face-to-face interaction and hands-on training.”
“It is an honor to receive this recognition,” said ICC Public Health Technology Director Cassie Alexander. “We have been working diligently to raise awareness of this online program, both locally and nationally. Right now, public health awareness is increased, and this recognition by Edu.Med.org couldn’t have been more timely for our program, which focuses on both health navigation and community health.”
ICC’s Public Health Technology program features a four-semester curriculum that can be completed in one-and-a-half years of full-time study. All didactic coursework is accessed and completed online. However, all students are required to complete in-person field experiences of eight hours per week during the second and third semesters of the program when they interact and collaborate with public health professionals in real practice settings, Alexander said. Admission requirements include a high school diploma or equivalency and ACT scores. Students who complete the program earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Public Health Technology.
ICC’s recognition comes at a time when students across the country are taking more of their courses either fully or partially online. According to data from the Education Department’s National Center for Education Statistics, enrollment in online courses increased by 93 percent between fall 2019 and fall 2020. Nearly two-thirds of college students took at least one online course in 2020.
“COVID-19 forced many schools to rapidly expand their online program catalogs to meet increased student demand,” Ricketts said. “The colleges that offer accredited online courses in the widest variety of disciplines stand to benefit the most from the mass transition to higher education online.”