Ila Mae Crum Givens
TIPPAH COUNTY -- Ila Mae Crum Givens, 90, passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, June 11, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tenn. following a brief illness.
A Graveside Service celebrating the life of Mrs. Givens was at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating and arrangements were provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
The family request that memorials be directed to the animal shelter of the donor's choice.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Givens family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.