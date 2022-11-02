The Union County Development Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Illume Academy this past week.
The cosmetology school offers limited-size 10-month classes that teach skills involving eyelashes, extensions, makeup, spray tans, marcel curling irons, special occasion hair styling and acrylic and dip nails.
Owner Morgan Littlejohn also owns the Illume Salon at 108 W. Bankhead St. in New Albany.
She said her class size is 10 to 15 who will receive about 1,500 hours of training over a 10-month period, and individual specialized extra training is available on Saturdays.
Deanna Lewis, with 32 years’ experience including the past five as a licensed instructor, is head instructor for the academy. Entrants must have a high school diploma or GED, need to complete the full class course and can qualify for state certification after completion.
Illume Academy is at 216 Denton Road and the phone number is 662-539-7273. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The academy will open to the public Nov. 15 for anyone who wants to take advantage of any of their services. Littlejohn and Lewis said the delay is because students must attain a certain level of training before being allowed to work on members of the public.
