Mississippi State Law requires all students to be immunized prior to enrolling in school in Mississippi.

The local Health Department or a student's physician may provide the proper certificate to be placed in his/her record. All students entering the 7th grade will be required to have a new Immunization Form 121 to verify this compliance. It is recommended that this form be obtained and given to the school at the end of the 6th grade year to avoid delayed enrollment in the fall. Seventh grade students cannot begin classes without this form. No child can attend without proof of immunization. The school should have a copy of a child's Certified Birth Certificate from the State Department of Health, Bureau of Vital Statistics. If you need to obtain a certified birth certificate, forms are available in the school office. Your child's Social Security Number is necessary for school attendance reports to the Mississippi State Department of Education.

