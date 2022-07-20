Mississippi State Law requires all students to be immunized prior to enrolling in school in Mississippi.
The local Health Department or a student's physician may provide the proper certificate to be placed in his/her record. All students entering the 7th grade will be required to have a new Immunization Form 121 to verify this compliance. It is recommended that this form be obtained and given to the school at the end of the 6th grade year to avoid delayed enrollment in the fall. Seventh grade students cannot begin classes without this form. No child can attend without proof of immunization. The school should have a copy of a child's Certified Birth Certificate from the State Department of Health, Bureau of Vital Statistics. If you need to obtain a certified birth certificate, forms are available in the school office. Your child's Social Security Number is necessary for school attendance reports to the Mississippi State Department of Education.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
