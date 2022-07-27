BRANSON, MO.— As the Peanuts character Snoopy once said: "To live is to dance, and to dance is to live."
Kristen Dasto is doing both in Branson, living her dreams as a choreographer/dancer/coach.
She hopes someday to realize another dream: to be a Radio City Rockette in New York City.
She has a lot of ties to this area. Her mother, Sally (nee Wofford) graduated from Houston High School in 1984. Kristen is the granddaughter of Mary Grace and Bob Wofford of Houston. She’s also the cousin to Lisa Wofford Reece of Pontotoc, Tony Wofford, Bruce Wofford, and Lana and Bruce Pepper of Houston.
She’s busy to the max, and happy to the max as well, she said this week.
“I have three different jobs. I’m a dancer at King’s Castle Theatre in Branson, I’m the head coach for the Branson High School Sweethearts dance team, and I’m the Director of Dance Studies at the Branson Regional Arts Council, which is devoted to keeping arts and culture alive and well in the community."
The jobs keep her on the move —literally and figuratively — but she enjoys the challenge; “I enjoy everything I do,” she said.
“King’s Castle has 14 shows weekly. I do seven to 10 of those shows each week during the main season. When the Christmas season kicks in, that bumps up to 14-17 shows weekly,” she said.
“King’s Castle is unique in that it has four shows live on stage from mid-February through New Year’s Eve. I am a part of three out of those four. Each show is different, and each one lasts about two hours including intermission,” she said.
Working at King’s Castle has been a broadening experience for her. “King’s Castle is owned by Dublin’s Worldwide Enterprises, a UK-based company. As a result, I’ve met people from all over the world. Our GM and company manager are Scottish, and several other people are from various parts of the UK. The differences in how they grew up training and learning is neat to learn about, and being around various cultures like that is so cool and inspiring.”
She said performing has been a life-long activity for her. She credits her older sister Nicole for that.
“Performing is my job, but I’ve actually been doing it all my life. I started dancing as a baby when I saw my older sister doing it and I really fell in love with it.
“My parents would bring me into the last few minutes of my sister’s dance classes at the studio and I wanted to be in there so badly, but I had to be potty trained before I could start the classes. That was probably the fastest I learned how to do anything,” she said.
“I took dancing from age 1 1/2 to 5, then gymnastics from ages 5-9, then I flopped back to dance. As I grew up, I fell in love with all aspects of performing,” she recalled.
As Guns & Roses once sang, Every Rose Has Its Thorns; every job has its difficult parts. For her, the hardest part of the journey from child to professional dancer has been, “Believing in myself and keeping my confidence.
“As a dancer or performer of any sort, you’re your own package. What you are and what you can bring to the table is all you have to showcase, and as you audition for various jobs, you’re liable to get a lot of “no’s" until you get a “yes." You’ve got to stay positive.
“Sleeping is my hardest thing; I stay tired and wired,” she said.
The biggest hurdle she’s had to overcome to get where she is?
“Accepting that I'm 5’10", and there’s nothing I can do to change that. It’s harder to get jobs as a taller female dancer for partnering purposes. There just don’t seem to be that many tall male dancers, and it’s hard to partner with a less tall male dancer,” she said.
Her work continues long after each show is over, and long before the next one begins.
Successful dancers must have excellent balance, physical strength, and physical dexterity, so they can move their bodies gracefully and fluidly without falling or losing their sense of rhythm.
They also need artistic ability and creativity to express ideas through movement.
There’s a lot of conditioning and cross training she has to do to stay flexible and strong to accomplish those goals. Her regimen includes jumping jacks, planks, splits, eye-high kicks, and Pilates.
How she came to be performing in Branson is a tale in itself.
She’s single, no children, and the daughter of Brian and Sally Dasto of Branson. Brian is a Captain for Kalitta Air, an international air cargo transportation company, flying 747 and 777 transport jets out of Springfield, Mo. Sally works for Abacus CPAs in Branson.
The family attends Woodland Hills Family Church of Branson.
Born in Plano, Texas, the family moved to New Albany when she was 5 where she started gymnastics at Tag Gymnastics, and later at Elite Gymnastics II, owned by Metry McGaughy.
They later moved to Memphis, where she grew up.
She was homeschooled, and later attended the American Music and Dramatic Academy (AMDA).
She taught at several small studios, then relocated to New York in October of 2015 to attend AMDA where she trained with industry professionals in dance, voice, and acting.
After her first year at AMDA, Kristen transferred to begin her training at Broadway Dance Center (BDC) in their training program where she graduated with a Certificate of Completion in April, 2017.
Shortly after graduating from BDC, she earned her certification in Classical Pilates through PowerPilates.
“While I was in New York, I came home to visit my family here in Branson in December, 2017. Three weeks into my vacation here, my sister Nicole slipped and split her foot in half.
“She couldn’t drive, so I stayed around to help her. Nicole saw an ad for the Branson Regional Arts Council saying they were putting on their first production in a new location. She wanted us to audition together but I did not want to audition as my plans were to go back to New York as soon as possible. Nicole ended up talking me into going. I got cast, and that led me to connections with various theaters in Branson. Later in the year, I auditioned for King's Castle’s 2018 Christmas season. I was offered the position as a part-time dancer for the season a few weeks later,” she said.
She took a break from performing in 2019 and focused on teaching. She returned to work for King’s Castle in 2020, and has worked in Branson steadily since.
“The season” in Branson runs from about Valentine’s Day in February to New Year’s Eve. "That gives us about six weeks off, more or less, to rest and recover and go on any vacations possible,” she said.
Viewed from the perspective of a resident, and not a tourist, she believes family values make Branson a special place. "Branson was created to offer family-oriented entertainment,” she said.
Her recommendations for other shows in Branson? “I don’t have a lot of time to see the shows, but Dean Z: the Ultimate Elvis Show is a lot of fun, especially if you’re an Elvis fan,” she said.
When not dancing, she’s coached the Sweethearts to a very good year.
The team won third overall in the Mix category at the State championships held in St. Charles on Feb. 26.
"The Sweethearts are a talented, hard-working group of young ladies,” Dasto said. “This season we took on a few new challenges and had an absolute blast. I love helping younger generations learn and grow in the industry, and inspiring people to become the best they can possibly be. It is truly an honor to be this team’s coach.”
Team member Talya Tinoco said recently. “I’m so proud of this dance team. We work so hard and everyone is so talented. Our coach Kristen, who we call Coach K, is the best coach we could ask for, and she always makes sure we have our best foot forward."
Where does Coach K want to be five or 10 years from now?
“My biggest goal is to be a Radio City Rockette, and to be a part of carrying on their tradition that originated in 1925.
"In the off season from a Rockette contract, I’d love to travel as a choreographer for regional theaters, or even come back to Branson to do stage shows here, then go back at Christmas to be a Rockette, then come back to Branson and do it all over again,” she said.
In her off-duty time, “I love to go to various spots at Lake Taneycomo, chill by the water’s edge or swim a bit. I also enjoy going to a couple of our local coffee shops, and catch up on Bible studies, emails and anything work-related.
Her favorite Biblical quote: Jeremiah 29:11. She connects it to her life: “Know that I have a plan for you.” I know nothing is guaranteed as a dancer. God put being a Rockette on my heart. It hasn’t happened yet, but as my father always reminds me, it’s not a matter of if but when.”
