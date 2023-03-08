There is a changing of the guard at the Union County Schools D.A.R.E. program.
Long-time D.A.R.E. officer Lt. Tressa Hester, appointed to that job in March, 2007, is retiring from both D.A.R.E. and law enforcement effective June 30. She began her law enforcement career in 1999.
She’ll be replaced by Lt. Terry Dowty, who has completed 80 hours of D.A.R.E. training,
Both are Union County deputies.
D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. The nationally known program is sponsored locally by the Union County Sheriff’s Department.
D.A.R.E. is a validated, copyrighted, comprehensive drug and violence prevention education program for children in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to U. S. Department of Justice information.
It is offered in 45-minute classes once weekly in 5th grades in Union County schools.
East Union and Ingomar Attendance Center classes were taught last semester and Myrtle and West Union Attendance Center classes are being taught this semester.
Officials hope to expand it to other grades in coming years.
The program is funded from several sources: Tickets written by Union County deputies, and program grants as well, Lt. Hester said.
D.A.R.E.® represents a collaborative effort between school and law enforcement personnel.
The D.A.R.E.® curriculum is designed to equip elementary, middle, and high school students with the appropriate skills to meet the following goals, according to the 10-lesson syllabus used in the Union County Schools program:
—Lesson 1: Introduction to D.A.R.E.
—Lesson 2: Drug information for responsible decision-making.
—Lesson 3: Risk and consequences.
—Lesson 4: Peer pressure.
—Lesson 5: Dealing with stressful situations.
—Lesson 6: Basics of communication.
—Lesson 7: Non-verbal communication and listening.
—Lesson 8: Bullying.
—Lesson 9: Helping others.
—Lesson 10: Getting help from others and review.
Meeting those goals is a tall order, but Lt. Hester has filled the bill very well, as evidenced by being chosen as the statewide D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year in 2014. She was nominated by Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Said the sheriff Thursday: “We’re going to miss losing Tressa, but we’re proud she can retire and go enjoy her family and friends.
“She’s been a very good officer and done very well with D.A.R.E.
“Terry’s been a real good deputy for us. He served in the Marine Corps, he’s grounded, and we think he’ll do a good job with our youth teaching D.A.R.E.
“Both officers understand how important D.A.R.E. is in the schools. It’s aimed at children who are reaching the age where they’re going to have to start making some important decisions. We believe the D.A.R.E. program can help those youngsters make the right decisions.”
The current Union County D.A.R.E. program’s first officer was Kevin Owens, when the program was started under former Sheriff Joe Bryant, who began the program in the old Union County Jail.
The program has grown very popular; “We have about 70 students at East Union, which means we’ll have to break it into three classes this semester,” Hester said this week.
Among the things she enjoys most is interacting with the students, and meeting people from across the county and state with the program.
“When I work with youngsters, I try to be a good role model. I’m teaching tomorrow’s citizens, and perhaps even a future doctor or lawyer or minister.
“I try to build a positive relationship with the students at school because for many of them, I may be the first law enforcement officer they talk to,” she said.
There are many memories that she’ll carry away from her career as a D.A.R.E. officer, she said.
“It was an honor to be nominated by Sheriff Jimmy Edwards as the D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year in 2014, but others had to vote to make me the officer of the year. That was a big honor,” she recalled.
Perhaps her most touching memory is a note left for her by a grateful mother several years ago. She kept the note, which read: “Just wanted to say thanks for all the good work you do. My daughter was in your class in fifth grade and with the knowledge she took in I believe she saved a life last Friday at school. I am a very proud mother and I just wanted to share that with you.”
Hester is not sure what she’ll do in retirement.
“I’ll enjoy not getting up by alarm every morning, and I’m looking forward to spending time with Rickey — my husband of 35 years —and the two sisters I’ve got left.
“My granddaughters are grown and driving; they don’t have much time for grandma,” she joked.
New D.A.R.E. officer Terry Dowty, the son of Terry and Lori Dowty, was born and reared in Union County.
He graduated from West Union High School in 2012, then spent four years in the Marine Corps as an 0311 (infantryman).
Following deployments to Okinawa (Japan), and the Middle East, he got out, and joined the Sheriff’s Department about three months later.
“I kept coming in for interviews until they hired me as a deputy. I joined the Sheriff’s Department because it was the only thing that translated outside the Marine Corps for my infantry skills,” he said.
“As a deputy, and a D.A.R.E. officer, I hope to make a positive impact. As both, you’re the first law enforcement officer many children will meet,” he said.
For Dowty, becoming a D.A.R.E. officer will be personal. He and his wife Madeline (nee Thomas), have a two-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter, and he’ll eventually be teaching them both.
“I told my wife that even with all I’ll have to do as a deputy, when I’m teaching D.A.R.E I’ll get to be with my family more.
“For my first few years as a D.A.R.E. officer, I want to continue the relationships Tressa’s developed, and get in the routine and fully understand the program.
“I want to develop the best possible relationships with students and teachers. I want students to be able to talk with me any time, and I want to work with teachers to make sure the scheduling goes as smoothly as possible,” he said.
