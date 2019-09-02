FULTON • New Albany moved the football and scored on some big plays in the opening half against Itawamba, but the second half belonged to the host Indians as Ike Chandler turned the game and excited the Itawamba AHS crowd Friday night.
The senior tailback raced 47 yards early in the third quarter to give the Indians a lead they would never relinquish in a 45-21 win over New Albany.
IAHS scored 29 points in the second half while the Bulldogs failed to put another score up on the scoreboard.
“We came out in the second half in the opening drive, Ike took it home and scored on that run, it was impressive,” Itawamba coach Clint Hoots said. “That was the turning point in the game. Our defense came out in the second half and really got after it. Our defensive coaches did a good job of adjustments at halftime.”
New Albany took the opening possession of the game, driving from their 28 to the Itawamba 15 before the drive stalled and the field goal try was no good.
Mason Simmons set the Bulldogs up with great field position when he recovered a fumble at the Itawamba 48 on the Indians initial possession.
Running back CJ Hill needed only one play to find the end zone as he got loose on a 48-yard touchdown run for the game's first score. Caleb McDonald added the PAT and New Albany led 7-0 with 5:22 left in the first period.
Hill scored again for the Bulldogs with 10:19 on the clock in the second quarter and McDonald's kick gave New Albany the 14-0 lead. Two key plays on the drive were a 26-yard run by CJ McKinney and a Charlie Lott to Ramaryon Crawford pass of 32 yards.
Itawamba came back to take the lead at 16-14 on TD runs by Daeveon Sistrunk and Chandler as the Indians struck twice in a little over two minutes on their scores.
New Albany appeared to have a bit of momentum going into the half as it regained the lead on a Charlie Lott to Cameron Knox touchdown of 22 yards with nine seconds left before the half. Lott finished the first half 8 of 10 passing for 138 yards and one touchdown.
However, the second half belonged to Itawamba as they scored two touchdowns in each quarter to win the contest 45-21.
"To win football games you gotta match physicality and you've got to tackle guys as well, we didn't do that the second half," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. "The first half, we did some things well and we still missed a few things, but we played physical. We made enough plays to be successful, our defense at times stiffened up and made some plays.
"The second half they (Itawamba) limited us on offense and we couldn't get rolling, so that put a lot of pressure on the defense. We've got to help our defense by running the ball, by moving the sticks and maintaining possession."
Extra Points
• Turning Point: Ike Chandler broke a 47-yard TD run early in the third quarter to give Itawamba the lead for good at 24-21.
• Point Man: Chandler had 217 yards on 21 carries for the Indians and scored three rushing touchdowns.
• Talking Point: “I think it was the issue of execution in the second half. They (Itawamba) played more physical up front than we did in the second half, and we made mistakes.” – New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield
Notes
• New Albany finds themselves in a situation similar to 2018 as they were 1-1 heading into a game three with Pontotoc. Last year the Warriors defeated the Bulldogs in the Highway 15 South matchup.
• Pontotoc comes into Friday's game scoreless as they lost to Houston 26-0 in the season opener and the Warriors were shutout by Senatobia 28-0 on Friday.
• Friday's game will be the home opener for the Bulldogs as they traveled to East Union and Itawamba for their first two games of 2019.
• Kickoff at Kitchens Field on Friday is 7:00.