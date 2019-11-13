The Ingomar Lady Falcons have enjoyed a huge amount of success for the past 5-6 years, but this year's version for the team will have Sanaa Finley as the lone veteran and a host of underclassmen looking to make a contribution on the hardwood.
"I personally think Sanaa has the potential to be a double-double type player and we've challenged her to do that," Ingomar coach Trent Adair said. "We're hoping that she gives us an inside presence that helps make it easier on our perimeter players. I definitely think she's capable of that, athletically and physically, she's gifted. Our goal is for her to put it together and have a big senior season."
Outside shooting could prove to be a challenge for the Falcons according to Adair and he thinks his team will need to really work hard to develop some scorers and shooters.
"Katie Beth (Hall) has proven that she can shoot it pretty consistently outside in the flow of what we are doing, but this year it's going to be work to figure out ways to score."
Ingomar again hopes to build a team around defense and Adair says that this year the Lady Falcons will need it more than the previous years.
"The past few teams have been good defensively, but they could get by at times with not being great defensively," Adair said. "We could get away with it offensively because we were gifted. We had so much experience and scored enough that we could give up a few. This team is really going to have to be good on that end."
Ingomar will be back at home in Division 1A basketball this season after spending a few years in 2A.
"I think we've got some quality teams and I think two of your better 1A teams are TCPS and Baldwyn that are in the conversation," said Adair. "The other teams in our division are not bad either, Wheeler is solid and Smithville has a young guard that is really good.
"From a basketball standpoint, we are going to to have to be really good defensively to be successful and can we find ways to score, can we develop offensively are going to be the million dollar questions I think. Can we have some people emerge as scoring threats and can Sanaa give us a consistent inside game plus have some perimeter players that can give us a good offensive game? If we can do that, we will be in our division games with a chance to compete."