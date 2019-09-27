By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
INGOMAR – Katie Beth Hall and her Ingomar volleyball teammates have learned a strong service game translates into victories.
Hall recorded nine service aces to kick-start the opening set Thursday and lead the Lady Falcons to a 3-0 (25-5, 25-20, 25-7) victory against county rival West Union.
“I’ve learned you have to throw the ball up higher … and hit it,” Hall said. “That’s when you start getting aces.”
Hall finished with a team-high 16 aces and added a kill. Macie Phifer had six aces, two kills and a blocked shot. Cadie Jo Byrd had eight aces.
Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks says it's crucial to get 80 percent of your serves in to have success in a match.
“Nights that you have good service night, typically that falls over to every other aspect of your game,” he said. “If you can serve 80 percent, you’ve got a shot to be in the sets and have a chance to win.”
He was impressed with Hall’s improvement with her service game.
“Katie Beth had a good night serving,” he said. “She did a good job getting us off to a good start.”
Ingomar had 33 service aces and had just nine service errors.
Hall’s strong serving led to the Lady Falcons winning the first set by 20 points.
West Union, behind a kill from Emma Carwyle and an ace by Anna Carwyle, jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the second set.
Byrd helped Ingomar battle back to take a 17-9 lead with eight aces. Hall had her kill during the run.
Hall opened the third set with seven aces and Phifer added a kill to give the Lady Falcons a 13-1 lead.
“We’ve learned to communicate from Coach (Andy) Wilbanks; I can promise you that,” Hall said, then smiled. “We only have one senior (Sanaa Finley). I think we can build off this season.”
Ingomar won the junior varsity match 2-1, taking the third set 15-1 on the strength of 11 aces by Byrd.
West Union won the junior high match 2-0.