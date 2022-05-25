Breyden Bell – Valedictorian & Star Student

Parents: Chris & Sara Bell

Siblings: Marissa & Maya Rose

Grandparents: Mike & Linda Bell and the late Mr. & Mrs. Milburn Brown

Breyden plans to attend Mississippi State and major in kinesthesiology with hopes of eventually becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

He is involved in basketball, Beta, FBLA, Math & Science Club, and Boy’s State.

His favorite high school memory is winning the state championship in basketball.

In his spare time, he likes to read, spend time with his friends and family, play basketball, go to movies, and work on his family cattle farm. He is a 9-year Bible Driller and attends Fredonia Baptist Church.

 

Zach Mims – Salutatorian

Parents: Tim & Mandy Mims

Grandparents: George & Janice Mims and Bennie & Ruth Watson

Zach plans to attend ICC to major in accounting and then Ole Miss to finish a degree in the Banking and Business field.

His favorite high school memory is qualifying for state in golf.

Zach is involved in Beta, Math & Science Club, golf, Hospitality Club, and Boy’s State

When he’s not in school, he enjoys working at McCoy’s, golfing, fishing, hunting, and hanging out with his friends.

Jonathan Ashley – Star Teacher

Wife: Kelly Ashley

Kids:  Rivers 11, Willa Kate 8, Penn 5

Jonathan teaches Geometry and various history classes, as well as coach for junior high and high school boys’ basketball.

He has taught for 21 years.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus