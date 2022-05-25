Grandparents: Mike & Linda Bell and the late Mr. & Mrs. Milburn Brown
Breyden plans to attend Mississippi State and major in kinesthesiology with hopes of eventually becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
He is involved in basketball, Beta, FBLA, Math & Science Club, and Boy’s State.
His favorite high school memory is winning the state championship in basketball.
In his spare time, he likes to read, spend time with his friends and family, play basketball, go to movies, and work on his family cattle farm. He is a 9-year Bible Driller and attends Fredonia Baptist Church.
Zach Mims – Salutatorian
Parents: Tim & Mandy Mims
Grandparents: George & Janice Mims and Bennie & Ruth Watson
Zach plans to attend ICC to major in accounting and then Ole Miss to finish a degree in the Banking and Business field.
His favorite high school memory is qualifying for state in golf.
Zach is involved in Beta, Math & Science Club, golf, Hospitality Club, and Boy’s State
When he’s not in school, he enjoys working at McCoy’s, golfing, fishing, hunting, and hanging out with his friends.
Jonathan Ashley – Star Teacher
Wife: Kelly Ashley
Kids: Rivers 11, Willa Kate 8, Penn 5
Jonathan teaches Geometry and various history classes, as well as coach for junior high and high school boys’ basketball.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.