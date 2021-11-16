ECRU- The North Pontotoc Vikings held things close in the first half, but a strongly disciplined, hard-grinding Ingomar team surged toward the end of game, capturing a road win at Ecru on Nov. 11, 70-40.
Adin Johnson poured in a game-leading 25 points for the Falcons.
The Viking men led the contest at halftime, 24-22, but the Falcons crashed the offensive boards hard in the third and fourth periods, getting second-shot opportunities and making the best of them. The Falcons outscored the Vikings 48-16 in the second half.
Kyle Robertson and Adin Johnson added early baskets for the Falcons before North Pontotoc’s Nash Guerin knifed in, across the lane, nailing a runner to bring the Norsemen closer, at 8-5. Jordan Pitt’s jumper, two of his team-leading 13 points, put North ahead 9-8.
Ingomar’s Braydon Tillery snatched down a fierce offensive rebound and put it back for a score. North’s Aiden Tatum answered on the opposite end, putting back an offensive rebound. Ingomar led 13-11 at the end of the first period.
The Vikings moved the ball crisply in the second period, Eli Baker gathered a loose ball and got it ahead to Pitts for a score. Ingomar’s Joseph Petty blocked a Viking shot. Going the other way, Ingomar’s Sam Huffstatler made a leaping shot over a Viking defender, drawing a foul and converting the plus-one.
North’s Nash Guerin made a nifty scoop shot then snapped a quick pass inside to Joseph Spratt for a score just before the half.
Ingomar’s Kyle Robertson muscled inside for a bucket early in the third, part of his 13-point performance. Johnson hesitated then ducked under a Viking defender and nailed a jumper.
D.J. Beard put back an offensive rebound, then Beard gathered another offensive board and found Johnson slicing in for a score and 34-25 Falcon lead.
Ingomar carried a 36-29 lead into the final frame.
Twelve of Johnson’s 25 points came in the fourth period, with Brayden Bell adding 10 second-half points as the Falcons pulled away in the end.
Girls
Ingomar’s Cadie Jo Byrd scored a game-high 22 points, and Macie Phifer added 21, as the Lady Falcons soared over their Hwy. 15 rival North Pontotoc Lady Vikings on Thursday, 79-42.
Byrd rained down six 3-pointers in the win.
The Lady Norsemen played scrappy and pressed hard. Late in the first period, Kierra Green tied up a Lady Falcon offensive player, forcing a jump ball that led to a North possession and score. Ingomar senior Camleigh Ball kicked the ball out to Lindsey Dillard breaking inside for a bucket, and the Lady Falcons led 18-4.
North’s Emma Burk drove into the lane then kicked out to Lana McCord for a short jumper. Ingomar led 22-6 at the end of the first period.
Early in the second, Byrd worked herself open in the corner and drained a 3-pointer, and soon drained another for a 37-10 Ingomar lead.
Burk raced in for a layup off a steal for North, then Kiara Shelly knifed in for a score, inching the Lady Vikings closer, at 16-40. Both teams converted free-throws on a double-technical foul, and Ingomar carried a 45-18 lead into intermission.
North’s Gracie Corley played a tough game, and scored twice early in the third period. A pair of scores from Ingomar’s Daylen Grisham late in the third gave the Lady Falcons a comfortable 56-28 lead headed into the final frame.
Break-away buckets from Kiara Shelly and Mackenzie Beaty gave the Lady Vikings 42, but Ingomar held on for the decisive win.