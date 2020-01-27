Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
INGOMAR – It was a night for recognition and celebration, one these players waited 62 years to receive.
Ingomar’s 1958 basketball state champion and Grand Slam champion Lady Falcons were honored last week by the school for achievements on the court.
Eight of the former players were able to attend the event, which was held between Ingomar’s girls and boys home games against Smithville. They were: Lexi Tubbs Smart, Martha Benefield Ingle, Lazette Ashley Stevens, Frances Robbins Dunlap, Ramona Thompson Rowzee, Pat Welch Hall, Frances Stout Coleman and Dorothy McMillen McCord.
“This has been just great. We really do appreciate it,” said Lazette Ashley Stevens, whose brother, Norris Ashley, won nine state championships in girls and boys basketball while coaching Ingomar.
Stevens, who now lives in Amory, said the team received little recognition when it won the titles in 1958.
“We didn’t get any (individual) awards. We got the gold ball. That’s all we got,” she said. “We didn’t even get our picture in the annual.”
The players who attended the ceremony were presented with medals for their victories, the same medals today’s state champions receive.
The 1958 team, coached by the legendary Kenneth “Cat” Robbins, was made up of girls from two elementary schools – Lonestar and Liberty. Many of those players had participated in basketball since the fourth grade.
“We all knew how to play when we came to Ingomar,” Stevens said. “He got us out in that gym and we learned what work was. He ran us, exercised us before we ever got on the court. He taught us fundamentals like crazy. We already knew ‘em and that amazed him.”
Ingomar defeated Algoma, now South Pontotoc, for the ’58 state championship in Pearl. The Lady Falcons then beat Sumrall for the Grand Slam title in Jackson.