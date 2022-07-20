2022-2023 Ingomar PreK Supply List
Full-size backpack (non-rolling)
Plastic nap mat
Small washable blanket for naptime
1 box of Crayola crayons
1 pack of washable markers (broad tip)
1 pack of fine tip dry erase markers
1 pack of highlighters (preferably the smaller size)
1 container of Clorox Wipes
2 packs of baby wipes
1 plastic folder (Five-Star brand)
1 three-ring zipper pouch (clear plastic front)
Boys: 1 box of gallon size Ziplock bags
Girls: 1 box of quart size Ziplock bags
Teacher Wish List:
Colored copy paper
Card stock (white or colored)
Lysol spray
2022-2023 Ingomar Kindergarten Supply List
Full-size backpack (non-rolling)
2 packs of real wood #2 Ticonderoga pencils (black)
4 boxes of Crayola crayons
1 pack of Crayola markers
4 packs of Elmer’s glue sticks
1 3-ring zipper pouch (with clear view plastic front)
1 plastic folder with 3 prongs (Five Star Brand preferred)
1 pack of fine-tip Expo markers (black)
1 pack of baby wipes
1 pack of colored copy paper
1 pair of student headphones (no earbuds)
1 box of Kleenex
1 container of Clorox wipes
Girls: gallon Ziplock bags
Boys: quart size Ziplock bags
2022-2023 Ingomar 1st Grade Supply List
Non-rolling backpack
1 binder with clearview front (½ inch)
1 FIVE STAR plastic folder with pockets and prongs
2 zipper pouch with 3 rings (fabric w/ clear view front)
2 composition notebooks (black and white w/ sewn-in pages)
4 packs of Crayola crayons (24 count)
1 large pack of glue sticks
1 pair of Fiskar scissors
2 packs of USA Gold OR Ticonderoga black #2 pencils
1 pack of Sharpie yellow highlighters (2)
4 handwriting tablets ! ⅝ inch ruling#
2 boxes of Kleenex
2 containers of Clorox wipes
1 bottle of hand sanitizer
1 pack of colored copy paper
Boys: 1 box of quart Ziploc bags
Girls: 1 box of gallon Ziploc bags
2022-2023 Ingomar 2nd Grade Supply List
Full-size backpack (non-rolling)
1 Cloth, Clear Front View Pencil Bag with zipper
2 earbuds
2 Five Star plastic pronged folder with pockets
1 black and white wide ruled marble notebook
1 70 sheet wide ruled spiral notebook
2 packs of Ticonderoga #2 Wooden Pencils (24 count packs)
1 pack of pink bar erasers
2 Packs of 24 Count Crayola crayons
1 pack of 8 or 10 count Crayola washable markers
1 pair of blunt tip Fiskar scissors
2 small glue stick packages
2 boxes of Kleenex
Girls: quart Ziploc bags
Boys: gallon Ziploc bags
2022-2023 Ingomar 3rd Grade Supply List
1 Mead Five Star Folder (must be plastic with prongs)
3 packs of USA gold pencils
2 packs of wide ruled loose leaf paper
2 bar erasers
1 box of Crayola crayons
2 boxes of Kleenex tissue
1 pair of headphones or earbuds (THIS IS A MUST)
1 box of gallon Ziploc bags
2 containers of Clorox wipes
1 pack of Astrobright colored copy paper
Wish List:
black expo markers, white or colored cardstock
2022-2023 Ingomar 4th Grade Supply List
1- 1 ½ inch 3 ring binder
2 packages of notebook paper
1 package of 5 tab dividers
1 plastic folder with pockets and prongs
2 packs of number 2 pencils (Ticonderoga preferred)
1 boxes of cap erasers
1 Zipper pencil/crayon bag
Glue sticks
1 pair of scissors
2 boxes of Crayons
1 box of Kleenex
1 pair of headphone or earbuds (will remain at school all year)
Boys: 1 bottle of hand sanitizer
Girls: 2 containers of disinfecting wipes
2022-2023 Ingomar 5th Grade Supply List
2 composition book (Journal)
1 pair of scissors
1 bottle of glue
1 pair of headphones
3 plastic mead folders with prongs and pockets
2 packs of #2 Ticonderoga Pencils (black)
1 box of Kleenex
2 one-subject notebooks
1 pack of plain white paper
1 three-ring binder
2 packs of wide ruled paper
1 pack of cap erasers
Girls: gallon Ziploc bags
Boys: quart Ziploc bags
2022-2023 Ingomar 6th Grade Supply List
1 - 1 subject notebook (Social Studies)
3 – 1-inch Binders (Reading, Math and Science)
2 packs of loose leaf paper
1 pack of 7 divider tabs for binder (Math)
1 pack of 5 divider tabs for binder (Science)
2 packs of #2 Ticonderoga pencils *NO MECHANICAL PENCILS*
2 bottles of glue
1 pair of scissors
1 zipper bag for pencils, etc.
Headphones or earbuds
1 box of 24 count crayons
3 boxes of Kleenex
Expo markers (Black Chisel Tip - Math)
Post-it notes (Math)
1 -3 pack of Clorox wipes (container for each teacher)
Girls: quart Ziploc bags
Boys: gallon Ziploc bags