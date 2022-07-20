2022-2023 Ingomar PreK Supply List

 Full-size backpack (non-rolling)

 Plastic nap mat

 Small washable blanket for naptime

 1 box of Crayola crayons

 1 pack of washable markers (broad tip)

 1 pack of fine tip dry erase markers

 1 pack of highlighters (preferably the smaller size)

 1 container of Clorox Wipes

 2 packs of baby wipes

 1 plastic folder (Five-Star brand)

 1 three-ring zipper pouch (clear plastic front)

 Boys: 1 box of gallon size Ziplock bags

 Girls: 1 box of quart size Ziplock bags

Teacher Wish List:

 Colored copy paper

 Card stock (white or colored)

 Lysol spray

2022-2023 Ingomar Kindergarten Supply List

 Full-size backpack (non-rolling)

 2 packs of real wood #2 Ticonderoga pencils (black)

 4 boxes of Crayola crayons

 1 pack of Crayola markers

 4 packs of Elmer’s glue sticks

 1 3-ring zipper pouch (with clear view plastic front)

 1 plastic folder with 3 prongs (Five Star Brand preferred)

 1 pack of fine-tip Expo markers (black)

 1 pack of baby wipes

 1 pack of colored copy paper

 1 pair of student headphones (no earbuds)

 1 box of Kleenex

 1 container of Clorox wipes

Girls: gallon Ziplock bags

Boys: quart size Ziplock bags

2022-2023 Ingomar 1st Grade Supply List

 Non-rolling backpack

 1 binder with clearview front (½ inch)

 1 FIVE STAR plastic folder with pockets and prongs

 2 zipper pouch with 3 rings (fabric w/ clear view front)

 2 composition notebooks (black and white w/ sewn-in pages)

 4 packs of Crayola crayons (24 count)

 1 large pack of glue sticks

 1 pair of Fiskar scissors

 2 packs of USA Gold OR Ticonderoga black #2 pencils

 1 pack of Sharpie yellow highlighters (2)

 4 handwriting tablets ! ⅝ inch ruling#

 2 boxes of Kleenex

 2 containers of Clorox wipes

 1 bottle of hand sanitizer

 1 pack of colored copy paper

Boys: 1 box of quart Ziploc bags

Girls: 1 box of gallon Ziploc bags

2022-2023 Ingomar 2nd Grade Supply List

 Full-size backpack (non-rolling)

 1 Cloth, Clear Front View Pencil Bag with zipper

 2 earbuds

 2 Five Star plastic pronged folder with pockets

 1 black and white wide ruled marble notebook

 1 70 sheet wide ruled spiral notebook

 2 packs of Ticonderoga #2 Wooden Pencils (24 count packs)

 1 pack of pink bar erasers

 2 Packs of 24 Count Crayola crayons

 1 pack of 8 or 10 count Crayola washable markers

 1 pair of blunt tip Fiskar scissors

 2 small glue stick packages

 2 boxes of Kleenex

Girls: quart Ziploc bags

Boys: gallon Ziploc bags

2022-2023 Ingomar 3rd Grade Supply List

 1 Mead Five Star Folder (must be plastic with prongs)

 3 packs of USA gold pencils

 2 packs of wide ruled loose leaf paper

 2 bar erasers

 1 box of Crayola crayons

 2 boxes of Kleenex tissue

 1 pair of headphones or earbuds (THIS IS A MUST)

 1 box of gallon Ziploc bags

 2 containers of Clorox wipes

 1 pack of Astrobright colored copy paper

Wish List:

black expo markers, white or colored cardstock

2022-2023 Ingomar 4th Grade Supply List

 1- 1 ½ inch 3 ring binder

 2 packages of notebook paper

 1 package of 5 tab dividers

 1 plastic folder with pockets and prongs

 2 packs of number 2 pencils (Ticonderoga preferred)

 1 boxes of cap erasers

 1 Zipper pencil/crayon bag

 Glue sticks

 1 pair of scissors

 2 boxes of Crayons

 1 box of Kleenex

 1 pair of headphone or earbuds (will remain at school all year)

 Boys: 1 bottle of hand sanitizer

 Girls: 2 containers of disinfecting wipes

2022-2023 Ingomar 5th Grade Supply List

 2 composition book (Journal)

 1 pair of scissors

 1 bottle of glue

 1 pair of headphones

 3 plastic mead folders with prongs and pockets

 2 packs of #2 Ticonderoga Pencils (black)

 1 box of Kleenex

 2 one-subject notebooks

 1 pack of plain white paper

 1 three-ring binder

 2 packs of wide ruled paper

 1 pack of cap erasers

Girls: gallon Ziploc bags

Boys: quart Ziploc bags

2022-2023 Ingomar 6th Grade Supply List

 1 - 1 subject notebook (Social Studies)

 3 – 1-inch Binders (Reading, Math and Science)

 2 packs of loose leaf paper

 1 pack of 7 divider tabs for binder (Math)

 1 pack of 5 divider tabs for binder (Science)

 2 packs of #2 Ticonderoga pencils *NO MECHANICAL PENCILS*

 2 bottles of glue

 1 pair of scissors

 1 zipper bag for pencils, etc.

 Headphones or earbuds

 1 box of 24 count crayons

 3 boxes of Kleenex

 Expo markers (Black Chisel Tip - Math)

 Post-it notes (Math)

 1 -3 pack of Clorox wipes (container for each teacher)

Girls: quart Ziploc bags

Boys: gallon Ziploc bags

