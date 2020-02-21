MYRTLE - Ingomar struck early and often in the first half and they moved on in the girls 1A playoff with a 65-49 win over Myrtle.
Ingomar ran out to a 16-5 first quarter advantage and went to the half leading 27-15.
"The plan was when you are in a situation like this, you are on someone else's floor, higher seed and such, they are favored, we talked about how we thought a good start was imperative, just to try to get ahead of people," Ingomar coach Trent Adair said. "The past few years we have been blessed to be the favorite so to speak, so I know the key in that role is that you want to get ahead and decide the game early.
"When you get behind, your players and your own fans start getting tight, so that was kinda the plan, get ahead and see if we could shift a little pressure over onto them."
The Ingomar trio of Katie Beth Hall, Macie Phifer and Sanaa Finley led the first half charge offensively for Ingomar as they combined for 25 of the 27 points.
Hall and Phifer applied the pressure in the first quarter as Hall hit two 3-pointers along with two field goals and Phifer added six points as they supplied all the scoring for the Lady Falcons.
"She (Phifer) was really big tonight for a seventh grader that just turned 13 this past Sunday, so her performance was quite impressive," Adair said. "She's been playing most of the season as a 12-year old."
Myrtle made a valiant run at the Lady Falcons in the third period as Trinity Enis buried a three pointer and Kinsley Gordon scored three straight baskets to trim 17-point Ingomar lead down to eight at 35-27, but Ingomar was able to withstand the surge and build their lead back to 43-29 after three quarters.
The 9-0 run by Myrtle was their best and also their last of that magnitude for the night and Ingomar closed the game out by outscoring the Lady Hawks 22-20 in the final quarter for the win.
"Well, I thought Coach Adair did a good job, he clogged the middle and I bet we missed eight or nine layups that rimmed out and a couple of three pointers," Myrtle coach Chris Greer said. "I'm proud of my girls, they didn't quit."
Phifer scored 20 for Ingomar and Sanaa Finley also hit for 20. Hall finished the night with 14.
Gordon scored 20 second half points and was the game's leading scorer with 24. Charlize Williams and Breanna Smith had seven points each.
Ingomar (13-22) moves on to the third round and will face Baldwyn (22-5), 65-33 winners over Ashland.
Myrtle ends their season with a record of 18-14.