Ingomar high ACT
By Lauren Walls

Ingomar students are being recognized for their achievement on the ACT. They are, from left, Julia Weeden - 25+ Composite; Kinsley Sprouse - 25+ Subscore in Math; Natalie Holcomb - 25+ Composite.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus