INGOMAR • Fast and furious can sum up Ingomar’s 3-0 win over Pine Grove in Saturday’s second round playoff match in 1A volleyball.
Ingomar took big leads in both the first and second sets and held off a Pine Grove rally to advance to the state semifinals.
“I felt like the first set we ran out and got up 9-1 and that just kinda set the tone for us for the night,” Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. “It developed confidence for us and we were kinda able to hold on to and not let them get back in it the first two sets.”
Ingomar (17-6) actually jumped out to an early 9-0 lead in the opening set as Macie Phifer dropped in four aces from the serving line to propel the Falcons. Phifer added two more aces later in the set as Ingomar coasted to a 25-14 win.
Lindsey Dillard helped Ingomar run out to another early lead in the second set by a 6-0 start which Pine Grove again could not recover from. Dillard had an ace and Cadie Jo Byrd helped the cause later with two aces and a kill as Ingomar won 25-17.
Pine Grove (8-8) fought back in the third set and took their first lead of the night at 3-2. The Panthers held the lead on two more occasions as Lana Rowland, Ellie Fryar and Sydney Larker recorded kills during the set for Pine Grove, but Phifer had a huge set with eight kills and the Falcons won the deciding set by a 25-20 final.
“That set was good for us, just for the simple fact that we had to compete from being down and coming back, just play every point hard,” Wilbanks said. “I was proud of our girls because I felt like tonight that they handled their business and didn’t let two mistakes turn into six. That was the best thing of the night.”
Phifer finished her big night with nine kills and six aces while Byrd had three aces.
“They jumped out that first set 9-0 and we really didn’t have an answer from that point on,” Pine Grove coach Justin Jordan said. “We were always chasing after that. They were just better, that number 22 (Phifer) she just came through with some clutch hits.”