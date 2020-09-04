ELLISTOWN - Ingomar and East Union locked up in a classic on Thursday as both teams utilized and suffered from swings and streaks as the Lady Falcons eventually prevailed 3-2. Ingomar jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but East Union came back to tie the match at two sets apiece before Ingomar won the final set 15-5.
"It was kinda like one of the big rollercoasters at Six Flags, that's what tonight was," Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. "They (East Union) had some highs, we had some highs and I think it just boils down to that it's just the second year of volleyball and we tend to play on momentum.
"When we have things going, they tend to go good for a while, but when they turn and go bad, I think that they stay bad for a little while, so it was a good night from just a competitive standpoint, both teams competed really hard. I think that last set we were just able to win as they made a few mistakes, I think that is what the end result was in the last set."
The opening set appeared to be firmly in the hands of East Union as they led 23-17, but Rylie Ozbirn's kill broke the Lady Urchin serve and the Lady Falcons outscored East Union 9-1 the rest of the way for the 26-24 win.
Cadie Jo Byrd was very instrumental in the comeback as she delivered four aces during her serve as Ingomar roared back to tie the set at 23-all.
Ingomar took an early 6-0 lead in the second set and never trailed as they went up 2-0 with a 25-18 win.
East Union fought back in a tightly contested third set to win 26-24 as Mia Hutcheson got the set winner on her ace.
The Lady Urchins won the fourth set by a 25-20 margin to set up the fifth and deciding set.
East Union took the early 3-0 lead in the fifth set, but Ingomar broke the serve and Macie Phifer went to the serving line for the Lady Falcons. By the time the Lady Urchins managed to break her service, Phifer had staked Ingomar to an 8-3 lead as she had a couple of aces in the comeback.
Brooklyn Wicker clinched the set and the match with her ace for the 15-5 score and the Lady Falcons triumphed 3-2.
"Obviously, it was a tough loss, but give Ingomar credit, they're much improved," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "Blowing a 23-17 lead in the first set really sucked the wind out of us. I challenged the kids and they kept playing even down 2-0.
"I think both teams are leaps and bounds better in year two so far, but we gotta keep putting in the work. They're (Ingomar) a solid club."
Ingomar had a very strong match from the serving line which led to the win and Wilbanks was quick to take note of it.
"We did serve a lot better tonight and I told them that they are going to be really aggressive, they like to hit it at the net and I told my girls that one thing we could try to do better than them was in the serve," he said. "I think we did that.
"Rylie and Cadie Jo both had really good nights for us at the net and just the whole aspect of the game. They kinda toted the load for us tonight. Brooklyn had some good serves for us as well."