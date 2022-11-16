A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
The Ingomar community will hold an inaugural Christmas and Homecoming Parade Tuesday, Nov. 29, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The theme for the parade will be “Merry and Bright” and hot chocolate, sweets and treats will be available to purchase.
The parade will line up at Ingomar United Methodist Church, 1110 CR 90, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The route will be from the church, first turning left on CR 90, then right on CR 101 in front of the school, right on CR 95 and back to CR 90 and the church parking lot.
Possible entries include floats, churches, school organizations, commercial businesses, bands or cheer groups and antique or classic autos.
Participants may not throw candy but walkers with floats or groups may hand out candy.
There is a $20 entry fee and the deadline to enter is Nov. 21. Entry forms may be returned to Ingomar Nutrition, 1033 Hwy. 15 S., New Albany. For more information, call Tiffanie Stout at 662-316-6599.
