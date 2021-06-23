NEW ALBANY • The New Albany Fire Department was dispatched to the old VIP, Bench Craft building just before noon Monday, June 14 to reports of a transformer fire.
There were also reports of hearing a loud boom about the same time of the incident, firefighters said.
Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from behind the building. New Albany Light, Gas, and Water crews were on scene as well and checked the scene for safety due to live electrical lines.
When NLG&W gave the all clear, fire crews proceeded with extinguishing the fire, which was quickly extinguished.
While crews were working a firefighter from Station 1 received non life threatening injuries while stepping across a thick muddy ditch in full gear and carrying equipment to reach the fire.
The firefighter is being evaluated by medical personnel to determine the extent of the injury at this time. He has not returned to duty, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said Wednesday morning
In other news from the New Albany Fire Department:
NAFD is at the Mississippi Fire Chief’s/Firefighter’s Association representing at the annual Mississippi Association of Supervisors on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. “As a team we succeed, separated we fail. I personally am thankful for my County and City leaders in their support of the fire services provided. Stop by and see us and join with us,” Chief Whiteside said.
New Albany Church of Christ youngsters and adults toured the New Albany Fire Department Tuesday, June 1, at 10:28 a.m.