We find ourselves in a state of flux at the Gazette this week as we don't have an intern working with us in some capacity for the first time in a few months. We were fortunate to have three that worked with us during the 2019-2020 school year and into the summer All three contributed greatly to our print and online products.
Luke Bolen and Rosalee Roberts partnered with us through our IMPACTO program at New Albany High School while Ashlyn Saxon worked as a college intern who had wrapped up two years at Northeast Community College and was heading to Delta State University to complete her education.
Each of these young people worked hard for us and brought a variety of talents that served our paper and community well. I was especially thankful for them because I had the privilege of working with them in sports and other products.
Our interns spent their time covering sports and sending photos, keeping stats that would be used in articles as well as doing some writing of their own. Some of them took more photos, some kept more stats while others did more writing and research, but they all contributed greatly and were enthusiastic about their work.
It is a shame that the spring sports for 2020 were cut short after only a handful of games because I really felt that Luke and Rosalee were set to provide us with some top notch personal coverage in their respective sports of tennis, powerlifting and fastpitch.
Not only would they have covered some of their results, they had already attended some baseball games and sent back some really good photos of game action.
The COVID-19 issue brought an end to their work with us, but thankfully they had worked enough hours to receive their credit through the program.
Luke is now attending ICC and will be a member of the Indian Tennis team in the spring. Rosalee is on scholarship for sports medicine and attending Northeast Community College where she is currently working with the football team.
Ashlyn came to us by way of a phone call as she decided to check and see if we needed any help this summer and if we used interns. She played a valuable role in assisting with our New Albany Magazine with her photography skills and also wrote some very informative articles for our paper.
As I stated earlier, Ashlyn is now at Delta State after she received a degree from Northeast and hopes to pursue a degree in English with a concentration in Literature.
I want to personally thank Luke, Rosalee and Ashlyn for their hard work, dedication and their positive attitude. They did an excellent job while interning with the Gazette and we wish them the very best as they further their education. You were a tremendous blessing to us and we will always remember you. Stay in touch!