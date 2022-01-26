The Blue Mountain College Chorale will perform a special performance tour in Ireland May 10-20. The Chorale will feature in four performance venues during the tour.
The BMC Chorale cordially invites all individuals to travel and enjoy this exciting opportunity to explore one of the most beautiful and historical countries in Europe, where English is the native language and Americans are warmly received and welcomed.
The group will travel by motorcoach with a designated tour guide for safety and detailed guidance for each location and attraction. There will be dedicated free time for shopping, sightseeing, and personal exploration in the historical landmarks and cultural cities.
To request the Ireland tour brochure, please contact Dr. Long, Chair & Professor of Music, at 662.685.4771 (ext. 148) or by email at glong@bmc.edu. The brochure includes the entire itinerary, registration forms, insurance information, and projected cost for the 10-day tour. The cost includes the airfare, hotel lodging arrangements, transportation costs during the tour, admission to all attractions, tips, and most meals.
Please communicate with Dr. Long if you are interested or have any questions concerning the tour itinerary, travel and flight arrangements, the registration process, travel insurance options, or any of the designated points of interest.